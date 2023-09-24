Tell Me Something Good
Florida A&M extends home win streak to 17, tops Alabama State 23-10

Florida A&M sneaks out a win over Alabama State
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw two first-half touchdowns and Isaiah Major added a 40-yard pick-six in the closing minutes as Florida A&M extended its home win streak to 17 games with a 23-10 win over Alabama State in a Southwestern Conference game Saturday.

The Rattlers have won four straight against Alabama State, evening the series at 20-20-2. Their home win streak is the second-longest in the FCS.

Moussa hit Marcus Riley from 24-yards out to open scoring in the first quarter, then found Jamari Gassett with a 36-yard touchdown pass with 1:18 left in the half to send the Rattlers (3-1, 2-0) into halftime with a 14-3 advantage.

Damon Stewart got the Hornets within a touchdown, hitting Asa Gregg with a 47-yard touchdown pass in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Hornets later missed a 20-yard field goal attempt. Florida A&M’s defense forced two punts, a pick-6 and stopped the Hornets on fourth-down to preserve the victory.

Moussa was 25-of-40 passing for 294 yards to lead FAMU.

Stewart was 23 of 38 for 289 yards passing. Kisean Johnson had eight catches for 112 yards for Alabama State (1-2, 0-1).

