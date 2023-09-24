Florida A&M extends home win streak to 17, tops Alabama State 23-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw two first-half touchdowns and Isaiah Major added a 40-yard pick-six in the closing minutes as Florida A&M extended its home win streak to 17 games with a 23-10 win over Alabama State in a Southwestern Conference game Saturday.

The Rattlers have won four straight against Alabama State, evening the series at 20-20-2. Their home win streak is the second-longest in the FCS.

Moussa hit Marcus Riley from 24-yards out to open scoring in the first quarter, then found Jamari Gassett with a 36-yard touchdown pass with 1:18 left in the half to send the Rattlers (3-1, 2-0) into halftime with a 14-3 advantage.

Damon Stewart got the Hornets within a touchdown, hitting Asa Gregg with a 47-yard touchdown pass in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Hornets later missed a 20-yard field goal attempt. Florida A&M’s defense forced two punts, a pick-6 and stopped the Hornets on fourth-down to preserve the victory.

Moussa was 25-of-40 passing for 294 yards to lead FAMU.

Stewart was 23 of 38 for 289 yards passing. Kisean Johnson had eight catches for 112 yards for Alabama State (1-2, 0-1).

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.