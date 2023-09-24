We have a sunny and dry end to the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another cool start this morning with temperatures in the low 60s. Today will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 90s. Temperatures overnight tonight will fall into the mid 60s. Low temperatures after tonight will only dip into the upper 60s to low 70s for the next several days.

Partly cloudy on Monday with high temperatures still in the low 90s. There will be the chance for an isolated shower or two, but most spots will stay dry.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will most likely stay below that 90-degree mark, but real rain chances finally make a return. Scattered, mainly afternoon to evening showers and storms on Tuesday with even better rain chances on Wednesday.

High temperatures for the latter half of the upcoming work week will only reach the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are still possible on Thursday, with lower rain chances for Friday and Saturday.

TROPICS | Tropical Storm Philippe will slowly strengthen over the next few days as it continues towards the west in the Atlantic Ocean. Another one of those big turns to the north is expected, which will keep Philippe away from the United States.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.