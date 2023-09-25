25-year-old Tallahassee man killed in crash while riding his bicycle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 25-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday evening while riding his bicycle on Wacissa Springs Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling south on Wacissa Springs Road around 7 p.m. when it hit a bicyclist on the road.

The bicyclist was flown to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The pickup truck driver, a 60-year-old Tallahassee man, left the scene but was later found, according to FHP.

Troopers say the bicycle was impaled on the grill of the truck.

The driver was transported to TMH for unrelated injuries to the crash.

No further information was released. WCTV Eyewitness News will give an update as soon as more information is released.

