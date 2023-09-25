The Crowd Pleaser Chicken Alfredo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley demonstrates how to make her healthy Crowd Pleaser Chicken Alfredo.

Ingredients:

2 14oz packs of chicken tenderloin (diced into 1/2 inch peices)

1/4 cup of Lawry’s Caribbean Jerk w/ papaya juice marinade

1 packet of Sazon Goya

1/2 tbsp poultry seasoning

1/2 tbsp blackened seasoning

1/4 red bell pepper

1/4 orange bell pepper

1/4 yellow bell pepper

1/4 red onion

1 bulb of green onion

3 cloves of garlic

1/2 cup fresh parsley chopped

1 1/2 tsp of mild Jamaican Jerk Seasoning (paste)

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp complete seasoning

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1/2 tbsp adobo all purpose seasoning

1 stick of unsalted butter

1 8oz box of cream cheese

1 quart heavy whipping cream

8oz smoked gouda cheese (chopped or shredded)

6oz shredded parmesan cheese

16 oz dried fettuccine

2 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 tsp sea salt

Instruction:

1. Into large bowl add cleaned chicken tenderloin, Caribbean Jerk w/ papaya juice marinade and 1 packet of Sazon Goya. Mix well then allow to marinate in a zip lock bag for 1 hour or overnight in the refrigerator. After chicken has been marinated add chicken poultry seasoning and blackened seasoning to the chicken then mix well. Into a grilling cast iron skillet add grapeseed oil. On medium to high heat add seasoned chicken. On each side cook chicken for 4 to 5 minutes on each side (until well done). Set chicken aside and cover it. Next into a food processor or blender add red, orange, yellow bell pepper, red onion, green onion, garlic cloves, fresh parsley, 1 cup of heavy whipping cream and mild Jamaican Jerk Seasoning (paste). Blend very well for 3 to 4 minutes or until all ingredients are nicely blended. Next into a large skillet over medium to high heat add 1 stick of unsalted butter. Once butter is melted add the rest of the heavy whipping cream. Add cream cheese then allow to simmer over medium heat until cream cheese is well blended and smooth. Next add seasoning from blender into cream sauce. Blend and simmer for 3 minutes then add smoked gouda, shredded parmesan cheese, onion powder, complete seasoning, adobo all purpose seasoning and red pepper flakes. Stir constantly for 15 minutes (until cheese is complete melted). Next boil dried fettuccine into a large pot with 4 quarts of water and 1/3 tsp of sea salt. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes. Drain pasta noodles then tossed them in the cheese sauce and top it with the grilled chicken. Enjoy!

