Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Donate to Hurricane Idalia relief efforts here

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane
Donate to The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to support their Hurricane Idalia relief...
Donate to The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to support their Hurricane Idalia relief efforts.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click Here to donate!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, thousands across North Florida and South Georgia are fighting to get back on their feet.

The storm wiped out power, downed trees, ripped off roofs and damaged lives across the region. WCTV is teaming up with local charities to support recovery efforts.

The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities are two nonprofits working to provide aid to those affected by the hurricane. We invite you to join us in giving to these organizations.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed subjects in area.
Reward offered: TPD searching for suspect after officer was shot overnight
FILE - The impact flipped the SUV several times, ejecting the passengers.
Florida train strikes SUV, killing 3 adults, 2 teens and 9-year-old child
Arrested and charged for kidnap and aggravated assualt.
Tallahassee man arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping
Godby’s Amari Jones is the Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner from August 25th.
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
Seminoles drop one spot to No. 5 in the latest AP top 25 rankings.
AP Top 25 Rankings: Florida State falls to No. 5

Latest News

Rain chances looking higher over the next few days.
Rain chances on the rise heading into Tuesday
Previous Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipse to take over Saturday sky in October
The muggy air will be making a return this week.
Muggy mornings making a return this week
Rain chances return soon, but not before a sunny and dry Sunday today.
We have a sunny and dry end to the weekend