Donate to Hurricane Idalia relief efforts here

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, thousands across North Florida and South Georgia are fighting to get back on their feet.

The storm wiped out power, downed trees, ripped off roofs and damaged lives across the region. WCTV is teaming up with local charities to support recovery efforts.

The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities are two nonprofits working to provide aid to those affected by the hurricane. We invite you to join us in giving to these organizations.

