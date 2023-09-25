FAMU DRS head football coach resigns

Tell Me Something Good
New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009. He says he's humbled to...
By Alison Posey
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU DRS is looking for a new football coach, as Alex Williams has resigned as head coach of the Baby Rattlers, effective immediately.

The school, announcing Williams’ resignation via press release on Monday.

The press release said FAMU DRS is in search of a new head coach, and an interim coach will be appointed this week. Williams was in his second season as head coach of his Alma mater. He graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009, before playing at Ole Miss.

The Baby Rattlers are 1-4 so far this season.

