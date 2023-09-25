Florida A&M staying focused as they get ready for tough road trip to Mississippi Valley State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a good time to be a fan of the Florida A&M Rattlers. With their win over Alabama State on Saturday, FAMU moved up five spots to 18th in the Coaches Poll, and are now in pretty good command of the SWAC East.

While head coach Willie Simmons said he doesn’t believe in trap games, this weekend’s road test against Mississippi Valley State has the makings of one.

The Delta Devils are 0-3, and Itta Bena is not the easiest place to travel to. It’s a long bus ride, there are few places to say, and Simmons said it’s just a tough game on the road.

On paper, this game is all FAMU. They’re the heavy favorite to win, now, the Rattlers have take care of the business they’re supposed to.

“There’s expectations we go in and handle this team pretty handedly,” he said Monday. “Does our work ethic support that? Does our focus and our attitude support that, and that’s the challenge for this football team. We know we’re talented, but we’ve been saying that since day one, talent is not enough. It’s about more than just how big, how fast, and how athletic we are. It’s about our consistency to our approach to the game and how to go about it everyday is going to make all the difference.”

Kick-off for Saturday’s game is set for 7:00ET.

