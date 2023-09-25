Florida State women’s hoops kicks off practice with the help of Seminole Sound

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Believe it or not, the 2023 basketball season is already knocking on our doors, and on Monday, the Florida State women’s basketball team opened up this season with their first official practice. Seminole Sound welcomed the Seminoles onto the court for the first time this season, a tradition that these women look forward to every year.

“Having Seminole Sound at the first day of practice is at the best one of the best traditions of what we do as a program. It’s so much fun,” said Florida State head coach Brooke Wyckoff. “They support us game in and game out throughout the season, and they really bring an added piece to the environment and of the games and so we just love having them here to kick things off. "

“It’s an amazing experience because a lot of students and other universities might get this opportunity to open the season with the team,” added Chandler Wilson, the Assistant Director of Athletic Bands at Florida State. “It’s something we’ve been playing for almost 15-20 years now, so it’s always great to start the season off.”

There’s lots of excitement and anticipation to return to the hardwood after their 23-10 overall year last season.

“Just bring in these new players that are so talented and that are here for the same reasons,” said Wyckoff. “Just bring them into to the culture of Florida State women’s basketball. Really getting ready to be a team that’s going to go further this season.”

“i’m just excited,” said Makayla Timpson, a junior forward for the Seminoles. “I just can’t wait for this day, for we can get going and I’m just ready to go.”

Both the men’s and women’s basketball schedules will be released Tuesday night and then the countdown to tip off really begins.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.