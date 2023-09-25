Tell Me Something Good
Muggy mornings making a return this week

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
The muggy air will be making a return this week.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This morning started off rather nice across the area and we are coming into a new workweek with great weather!

More moisture will be moving in as soon as this evening, which means more muggy air tonight.

Rain chances look rather high the next few days on top of the muggy air and highs in the 80s.

Watch the attached video for the latest updated forecast.

