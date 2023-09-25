Tell Me Something Good
New legislation could impact renters and landlords

A bill filed for the 2024 legislative session will affect both renters and landlords.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Legislation filed at the state capitol would limit rent increases, revise lease termination requirements, and require air conditioning in all Florida rental units.

Under a bill filed earlier this month for the 2024 legislative session, rent increases would be limited to once per year, with a 30 percent cap for most tenants. Additionally, if a partial rent payment is made, landlords would have to give tenants additional time to come up with full payment, before a lease can be terminated.

Democratic Representative Tae Edmonds is the bill sponsor. He says many low-income Floridians are being taken advantage of, with rental prices on the rise across the state.

“We are seeing increases in rental prices of over 50 percent to some of our residents. That is what I consider predatory, so we want to stop the bad actors,” said State Rep. Tae Edmonds, D- West Palm Beach.

The 2024 legislative session will begin on January 9th.

