Rain chances on the rise heading into Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “False Fall” is over, the muggier air returning along with higher rain chances heading into this week.

Tonight: It is going to be a bit stickier than in recent nights, so the return of the air and A/C is expected. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Isolated showers.

Tomorrow - Thursday: Muggy with showers and thunderstorms likely and cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

While many folks need the rainfall, heavy rain may lead to some localized flooding with some totals over 2 inches.

Friday: Partly sunny with isolated showers and highs in the mid-80s.

This weekend: Slightly drier air will move in behind a weak front. This will make for a drier and less rainy weekend. Not as cool as last week, however.

Tropics: Philippe is a tropical storm minding its business in the Atlantic. A tropical wave is coming off the coast of Africa and has an 80% chance of developing into something organized in the next few days.

There is an area being monitored for development in the next several days in the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, there is a nearly 0% chance of development over the next 7 days. Something worth watching, but nothing to be concerned about right now.

