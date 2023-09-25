Thomas Co. Public Library to begin offering English classes for non-native speakers

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A program hosted by the Thomas County Public Library is helping people who aren’t proficient in English learn the language skills they need to make a life in America.

The Thomas County Library System has implemented a program to help those who want to learn English and give an opportunity to Thomasville residents to teach it.

“You can’t successfully integrate without it. You have to learn the language of the country to succeed,” said library volunteer Shereen Albury.

The English as a Second Language (ESL) program is just kicking off and is offered every weekend at the library.

“Native English speakers pair with those that English happens to be their second language so that they can commune and learn the language on a more natural playing field for more work-related things or just conversational English,” Thomas County Public Library Marketing Director Samantha Hanchett said.

The program focuses on one-on-one teaching to limit the fear of learning a new language.

“Especially when they’re coming to public places like this, who are just trying to get their life settled and rolling in a new country,” Hanchett said.

Albury is a volunteer for the program. She says she’s passionate about volunteering and helping those who cannot speak English because her grandparents were immigrants to America.

“They went to school. They were financially successful, and my entire life, they had basically said it came down to learning the language. That was the first thing they did when they came here. And that’s how they went to college and that’s how they succeeded in life.” Albury said.

Albury recounts her experience even going to restaurants around Thomas County. She says her heart hurts for those who try to speak English in the service industry.

“He was so sad because he came here with such high hopes, but he can’t even talk to anybody. He can’t get to know anybody, and I wish I knew about these classes at that time, I would’ve directed him there,” Albury said.

She says being a mom and an immigrant from South Florida has introduced her to other foreign families through her kids. She says a lot of the adults don’t speak English, so this program can help bridge that gap.

“We communicate through our children, and they have to do that with the teachers, and it’s kind of sad to witness it because they’re just so clueless as to what’s going on with their kids at school and everything,” Albury said.

Thomas County Schools does offer a program to help children learn English. This program is geared towards adults, although they won’t turn away kids.

“Having that someone who’s just a native speaker naturally just kind of flowing through that slang, or just how they would speak naturally one-on-one in an informal setting, is really what we’re looking for,” Hanchett said.

The program that runs every weekend is different from a classroom setting. The library encourages volunteers to be kind, understanding and patient.

“Volunteers are able to do either in a group setting or one-on-one really just depends on where people’s English levels are, or if they’re comfortable working in a group or individually,” Hanchett said.

If you would like to get involved with volunteering for this program, you can contact Samantha Hanchett at the Thomas County Library at (229) 225-5252.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.