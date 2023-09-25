Tell Me Something Good
TPD Looking for Armed Suspects

Armed subjects in area.
Armed subjects in area.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By Meredith Lamm
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TPD officers and TPD’s Tactical Apprehension and Control Team (TAC) responded to a residential burglary around 2:30 a.m. this morning, regarding multiple armed suspects in the area surrounding the 2300 block of Sandpiper Street.

As of 7:30 a.m., this area is still an active scene.

Residents in the Sandpiper Street, Meriadoc Road, and Tharpe Street areas are urged to stay inside of their homes as law enforcement works to apprehend the suspects, according to TPD.

Citizens traveling throughout the area are advised to take alternative routes until further notice.

A WCTV reporter is on their way to the scene.

Citizens traveling throughout the area should take alternative routes until further notice.

At 9:00 a.m. today, there will be a press briefing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

