What’s Brewing - History at High Noon at the Museum of Florida History in Tallahassee

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Join Senior Curator Kimberlyn Elliot for a review of the City of Tallahassee’s journey from the Civil War through the Centennial in 1924.

The History at High Noon program will be held at the Museum of Florida History Heritage Auditorium in Tallahassee on Tuesday, September 26.

The program is free and open to the public.

