Alex Williams named head boys basketball coach at Godby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Godby boys basketball program has a new head coach, and it’s a familiar face to Leon County athletics. Alex Williams was announced as the new head coach of the Cougars Tuesday morning.

Williams, a FAMU DRS graduate, was most recently the head coach of the Baby Rattlers football team. His resignation from FAMU DRS was announced on Monday.

Williams was a 2009 graduate of FAMU DRS, and played football at Ole Miss after high school.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.