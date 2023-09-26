Tell Me Something Good
Alex Williams named head boys basketball coach at Godby

New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009. He says he's humbled to...
New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009. He says he's humbled to be trusted to bring the Baby Rattlers back to prominence.(Ryan Kelly -- WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Godby boys basketball program has a new head coach, and it’s a familiar face to Leon County athletics. Alex Williams was announced as the new head coach of the Cougars Tuesday morning.

Williams, a FAMU DRS graduate, was most recently the head coach of the Baby Rattlers football team. His resignation from FAMU DRS was announced on Monday.

Williams was a 2009 graduate of FAMU DRS, and played football at Ole Miss after high school.

