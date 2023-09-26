City of Thomasville announces upcoming Feeding the Community event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In collaboration with local partners, the city of Thomasville will be offering free meals to those in need Friday.

The upcoming Feeding the Community event is scheduled to take place September 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot located at 407 North Madison Street.

Those interested in attending have the option to walk up or drive through.

The city partnered with 1915 South | Ashley, Thomasville First Baptist Church, Pineland Baptist Church, Thomas County NAACP, and the Thomasville Community Development Corporation to host the event, according to the city’s press release.

Additional events are scheduled to take place November 19 and December 21, the city says.

For more information, contact Community Outreach and Recruitment Manager Ricky Zambrano at 229-227-7041.

