Florida State soccer gives back to Sabal Palm Elementary

By Alison Posey
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s soccer team is one of the best college soccer teams in the entire country. On Tuesday, Sabal Palm Elementary school students got a special surprise, as through a partnership with FCA, the Seminole soccer team came here to teach these student athletes the game.

“Yeah, it’s crazy,” said Florida State senior forward/midfielder LeiLanni Nesbeth. “I’m just so thankful for the opportunity to come here and be a role model for kids.”

For Nesbeth, giving back, is what it’s all about.

“Obviously what we do on the soccer field doesn’t ever compare to outside and for the community.”

On Tuesday, Nesbeth and her teammates visited Sabal Palm Elementary school in Tallahassee, meeting, and working with, some of their students, all part of a partnership with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“I’ve had people pour into my life that encouraged me, and the byproduct of them encouraging me led me to be a football player at Florida State and go on to play professional football,” said FCA’s Kez McCorvey. “What’s that look like for us to encourage these young people right here?”

A chance for FCA to impact Sabal Palm students through sport.

“It’s a value included for us through FCA, but it’s also a value included for the students at Florida State,” said McCorvey.

“It’s fun because we get to play against them,” said Sabal Palm student Marquez Wade. “Most schools can’t say that because they didn’t go to them. I’m really happy they came to my school.”

And a chance for Florida State to connect with their community.

“To be out here with my teammates and to give back where we can and create a positive environment and to be able to teach these guys something means the world,” said Nesbeth.

And that’s a goal scored all the way around. Florida State said that not just Seminole soccer will be back to Sabal Palm through this partnership, but other Florida State athletic teams as well.

