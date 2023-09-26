Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

K-9 loses use of hind legs after suffering spinal injury during training, police say

K-9 officer Jaxx has lost the use of his hind legs after he suffered a spinal cord injury.
K-9 officer Jaxx has lost the use of his hind legs after he suffered a spinal cord injury.(Twin Lakes Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN LAKES, Wis. (Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Wisconsin may be without the use of his back legs after he suffered a spinal injury, according to officials.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Twin Lakes Police Department said K-9 officer Jaxx was in training when a disc herniated into his spinal cord, causing him to lose the mobility of his hind legs.

The department said veterinarians did not recommend surgery and said he could have a “guarded recovery.”

Originally, officers said they were told surgery was likely and Jaxx would have to stay at the hospital for at least two days. However, that was not the chosen course of action and an officer with the department came to pick the dog up.

Although he is back home, it’s not yet known whether Jaxx will regain mobility.

Officers said they are keeping their spirits up in the hopes of a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed subjects in area.
‘We will find you’: TPD offers reward in search for suspects after officer is shot, hospitalized
New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009. He says he's humbled to...
FAMU DRS head football coach resigns, new interim head coach named
Tallahassee man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson County.
25-year-old Tallahassee man killed in crash while riding his bicycle
Previous Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipse to take over Saturday sky in October
Friends are mourning 25-year-old Jake Boykin, an FSU student and competitive cyclist killed in...
‘He was always there for you’: FSU student, competitive cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as time runs short to avoid a government shutdown
Michael Kane, was charged with attempted murder after stabbing his neighbor Sunday, Sept. 24,...
Tallahassee man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing neighbor
One group, set to honor their late matriarch Mercedes Hall Thomas, hosted their annual...
Something Good - “Fine Hats and Bow Ties” raising thousands for local groups