‘Littles to Leaders’ program launches at TMH, gives new moms an education boost

The program was funded in part by a $150,000 donation from Simply Healthcare
Educational resources for new moms
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Inside Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, every new mother will now receive a goody bag of sorts before heading home.

Inside the bag are toys, clothes and books for the newborn. But more importantly, the kit comes with a detailed resource guide for new mothers.

The new Littles to Leaders program officially kicked off inside TMH Tuesday. WCTV got an inside look at how the initiative aims to help early childhood development. Leon County Schools partnered with Capital Area Healthy Start and TMH to launch the program after several years of work.

LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna joined project organizers to celebrate the new program Tuesday.

New mom Jenny Cottingham was one of the first to receive a Littles to Leaders bag. She gave birth to a healthy baby 12 hours earlier.

“Oh my gosh, it’s been a whirlwind,” she said.

She happens to be a school psychologist in town, but even she admitted being a new mom comes with plenty of scary unknowns, including how best to teach a newborn in the months and years after birth.

“You leave the hospital and it’s on you, so to know there’s so many people out there and to provide that education- [it] is really awesome,” she said.

Healthy Start Executive Director Chris Szorcsik said there has been a greater effort to let mothers know about “underutilized” resources in recent years. This is just the latest program to help mom’s feel empowered, she said.

“Mom and dad are the baby’s first teacher,” she said.

The program was funded in part by a $150,000 donation from Simply Healthcare.

