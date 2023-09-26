Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Perry Police Department seeks public’s help in solving string of burglaries in Perry

The burglaries were committed from downtown Perry down to South Jefferson Street, according to...
The burglaries were committed from downtown Perry down to South Jefferson Street, according to Perry PD.(Perry Police Department)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Perry Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help in solving a string of burglaries that were committed to businesses in the city limits over the past two weeks, according to the police department.

The burglaries were committed from downtown Perry down to South Jefferson Street, according to Perry PD.

“The majority of these are related, and we have leads that we are following on, however not all the burglaries are connected,” Perry PD says.

Screenshots from security video footage taken from one of the buildings that were victimized showed two young white male suspects entering several offices in a downtown building, according to the police department. One suspect was seen wearing a hoodie and a backpack with a logo on the back, while the other suspect was seen wearing a baseball cap and has tattoos on his right hand, according to the police department.

Perry PD says they are encouraging all of their businesses to secure all windows and doors on their property, and to check their security cameras to make sure they are functional and upgrade, if necessary.

“Every little bit of evidence can help us solve these burglaries, and prevent further theft of our citizens’ property,” Perry PD says.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries or that could lead to identifying the suspects are encouraged to call Perry Police Department at 850-584-5121 and ask for a detective.

The string of burglaries come in the wake of Hurricane Idalia and the Foley Cellulose mill closure.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed subjects in area.
‘We will find you’: TPD offers reward in search for suspects after officer is shot, hospitalized
New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009. He says he's humbled to...
FAMU DRS head football coach resigns, new interim head coach named
Tallahassee man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson County.
25-year-old Tallahassee man killed in crash while riding his bicycle
Previous Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipse to take over Saturday sky in October
Friends are mourning 25-year-old Jake Boykin, an FSU student and competitive cyclist killed in...
‘He was always there for you’: FSU student, competitive cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

John'Darious Wright being detained on North Monroe Street on September 25, 2023
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Tallahassee Police officer
What's Brewing - Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra presenting Harry Potter in Concert
What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra presenting Harry Potter in Concert
Rainy and muggy through Thursday.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, September 26
Armed subjects in area.
‘We will find you’: TPD offers reward in search for suspects after officer is shot, hospitalized