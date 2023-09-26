Rain likely again heading into your Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain is not going anywhere heading into your Wednesday. Chances look high for another cloudy day with a few showers or storms. Direr air will move in for the weekend.

Tonight: Muggy with showers ending. Lows in the low 70s, or upper 60s if you are lucky.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms appear likely again tomorrow, otherwise cloudy and muggy. High in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms again, while chances look a little lower, still a good chance to see some wet weather.

Friday: Another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms, not everyone will get rain on Friday, but not a dry day for everyone.

Your weekend: Slightly drier air and a little more sunshine with lower rain chances and slightly less muggy air. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Tropics: Philippe is expected to weaken into a remnant low by Thursday and work north of the leeward/windward islands.

A tropical wave will likely develop into the 18th storm of the season. Nothing to worry about for us as of now.

Watch the video for the complete breakdown.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.