Rainy over the next few days

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Rainy and muggy through Thursday.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Expect on-and-off rain showers and a few thunderstorms throughout your Tuesday. Outside of wet weather, it will remain rather muggy throughout the day. Highs in the low 80s.

More of the same tomorrow, although the rain may not be as widespread. When it is not raining expect cloudy conditions.

The less rainy and slightly drier air will work in later this week into your weekend.

Watch the attached video for the in-depth breakdown.

