Rainy over the next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Expect on-and-off rain showers and a few thunderstorms throughout your Tuesday. Outside of wet weather, it will remain rather muggy throughout the day. Highs in the low 80s.

More of the same tomorrow, although the rain may not be as widespread. When it is not raining expect cloudy conditions.

The less rainy and slightly drier air will work in later this week into your weekend.

Watch the attached video for the in-depth breakdown.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.