Something Good - “Fine Hats and Bow Ties” raising thousands for local groups

The “Fine Hats and Bow Ties” luncheon was the group’s first, in-person luncheon since the pandemic.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One group, set to honor their late matriarch Mercedes Hall Thomas, hosted their annual charitable luncheon in Tallahassee Sunday. The “Fine Hats and Bow Ties” luncheon was the group’s first, in-person luncheon since the pandemic.

The charitable luncheon, started by Thomas’ family, awarded several thousand dollar grants to local groups. Those groups included the Smith-William Service Center Foundation, which serves seniors in the local community, the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend and Allen Temple CME Church.

Thomas’ family started the non-profit several years ago to honor her, who they say valued making the community a better place.

WCTV’s Abby Walton emceed the event along with Thomas’ grandson.

