Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Tallahassee Police officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a home invasion and shooting of an officer that happened in the 2300 block of Sandpiper Street on Monday.

According to TPD, John’Darious Wright, 25, is accused of shooting one round at the victims inside of a home on Sandpiper Street during the invasion. An officer was in the area responding to the call and saw what they described as a “suspicious vehicle” near the address of the call. The officer reported it and the license plate number to dispatch.

John’Darious Wright mugshot (Tallahassee Police)

As that officer was arriving on the scene, a suspect was seen running from the scene, according to a press release from TPD. As the officer started chasing after the suspect, Wright allegedly left the house, started shooting at the officer, and ran from the scene. TPD says the officer was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The officer, who has not been identified, was taken into surgery and is expected to fully recover, according to TPD.

Monday afternoon the reported suspicious vehicle that was originally seen near Sandpiper Street was seen at the Baymont by Wyndham on North Monroe Street. Tallahassee Police Detectives, U.S. Marshals, and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene and detained Wright and another man for questioning.

TPD says through witness statements and evidence they collected from the scene on Sandpiper Street, they were able to identify Wright as the suspect who was seen running from the home and shooting at the officer. The other man who was detained at the scene was let go and has not been charged.

Wright is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction of a search warrant.

This is a developing story.

