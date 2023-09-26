Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee man found guilty in deadly stabbing

Bryon Massey convicted in 2017 murder of Tiffany Nance
Bryon Massey found guilty of second degree murder in deadly stabbing.
Bryon Massey found guilty of second degree murder in deadly stabbing.
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury found 45-year-old Bryon Massey guilty of murder Friday, more than six years after a woman was found stabbed to death in the Ochlockonee River Wildlife Management Area.

Massey was convicted of second-degree murder in the January 2017 death of Tiffany Nance.

“I had been holding my breath for six and half years,” Nance’s great aunt Vanessa Henry said, “and I can finally breathe. She finally got justice.”

Nance was found partially clothed in a heavily wooded area off Highway 90. An autopsy revealed she had been stabbed four times in the chest and back. Court documents say DNA linked Massey to the crime and a GPS monitor he was wearing put him in the vicinity of the crime.

Henry attended Massey’s trial last week. She said it was painful to see pictures of the crime scene and painful to hear Massey testify about what happened that day.

“To hear him describe the details, from getting into the truck to the moment of her death, was sickening,” Henry said.

Massey will be sentenced October 10th and could face up to life in prison.

WCTV has reached out to his defense attorney for comment.

Prosecutor Sarah Dugan says she is grateful for the guilty verdict and glad to finally bring some closure to Nance’s family.

“There was an excellent jury that paid close attention and law enforcement built a very strong case against him,” Dugan said.

Dugan says there are two other unrelated sexual assault cases still pending against Massey, including one that allegedly took place six days before Nance’s murder.

Henry says Nance was killed just days after her 33rd birthday. The family is planning a memorial service for her in her hometown of Gainesville, Florida after Massey is sentenced.

