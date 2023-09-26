What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra presenting Harry Potter in Concert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra will bring the music of “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone” to the stage.

The concert series is on Saturday, September 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Sunday, October 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The show will take place at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee.

Ticker prices may vary, but seats are limited.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.