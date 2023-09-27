Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

16-year-old hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Putnam County

Palatka Junior-Senior High School students gather at flag pole to pray for Baylee Holbrook
Palatka Junior-Senior High School students gather at flag pole to pray for Baylee Holbrook(Putnam County School District)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A high school student is fighting for her life after lightning struck a tree while she was hunting with her father.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say on Tuesday afternoon, lightning glanced off a tree and hit the father knocking him unconscious. When he woke up, he noticed his 16-year-old daughter was not breathing.

The father called 911 and began performing CPR until help arrived. The teen was rushed to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital where she was stabilized and taken to UF Health Shands in critical condition.

The Putnam County School District has identified the teen as Baylee Holbrook. On Wednesday, for “See You at the Pole” day, Palatka Junior-Senior High School students prayed for their classmate.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipse to take over Saturday sky in October
John'Darious Wright being detained on North Monroe Street on September 25, 2023
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Tallahassee Police officer
Friends are mourning 25-year-old Jake Boykin, an FSU student and competitive cyclist killed in...
‘He was always there for you’: FSU student, competitive cyclist killed in hit-and-run
New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009. He says he's humbled to...
FAMU DRS head football coach resigns, new interim head coach named
Armed subjects in area.
‘We will find you’: TPD offers reward in search for suspects after officer is shot, hospitalized

Latest News

Proposal would move Florida away from Electoral College
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida
FDLE announces the arrest of Jefferson County clerk of court financial consultant Warren...
Man charged in Jefferson Co. Clerk of Court fraud reportedly on the run
What's Brewing - Tallahassee Museum Free Admission Day
What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Museum celebrating American Alliance of Museums accreditation with free admission day