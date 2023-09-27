Tell Me Something Good
Another afternoon with clouds heading into your Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the latest forecast
Cloudy with spotty showers through Thursday.
By Mike McCall
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ready for the annular solar eclipse in October? If you have not heard about it click here for more!

Cloudy with only a few showers around this afternoon and not as wet as yesterday. Temperatures have been held in the 70s with cloud cover. I see more of the same heading into tomorrow before better conditions arrive for the weekend.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a small chance for showers. Lows in the 70s or upper 60s.

Tomorrow: A few showers with mostly cloudy skies. I am hopeful for a few more breaks in the clouds. Highs will be a little warmer in the 80s tomorrow if we break into that sun.

Friday: Expecting even drier skies across the area with still some cloud cover, highs in the mid-80s.

The Weekend: Partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s, slightly drier and less muggy air. This trend should continue into your weekend. Lows in the mid-60s.

Tropics: Philippe is going to continue to weaken heading toward the Bahamas.

A small area behind Philippe is expected to become the next tropical depression and if it gets named it will be the 18th named storm of the season, which would be Rina.

