Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies

President Biden walked with striking UAW workers in Michigan on Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, KMOV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit’s three automakers.

The union says President Shawn Fain will make the announcement at 10 a.m. Eastern time in a video appearance addressing union members. Additional walkouts will take place at noon Friday without serious progress in contract talks, the union said.

The union went on strike Sept. 14 when it couldn’t reach agreements on new contracts with Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis.

At first it targeted one assembly plant from each company, and last week it added 38 parts distribution centers run by GM and Stellantis. Ford was spared the second escalation because talks with the union were progressing.

The union wouldn’t say what action it would take on Friday, reiterating that all options are on the table.

The union is scheduled to meet with GM negotiators Wednesday afternoon, according to two people with direct knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Fain said on Tuesday that negotiations were moving slowly and the union would add facilities to the strike to turn up the pressure on the automakers.

____

Koenig reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipse to take over Saturday sky in October
John'Darious Wright being detained on North Monroe Street on September 25, 2023
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Tallahassee Police officer
Friends are mourning 25-year-old Jake Boykin, an FSU student and competitive cyclist killed in...
‘He was always there for you’: FSU student, competitive cyclist killed in hit-and-run
New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009. He says he's humbled to...
FAMU DRS head football coach resigns, new interim head coach named
Armed subjects in area.
‘We will find you’: TPD offers reward in search for suspects after officer is shot, hospitalized

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana state Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+...
Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors
A retail shop was damaged, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Philadelphia. A flash mob-style...
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside are the longest-married couple in Arkansas, and possibly in the...
Couple together for 84 years believed to be Arkansas' longest-married couple