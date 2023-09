Florida State unveils 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball schedules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday evening the ACC released full schedules for both men’s and women’s basketball for the 2023-24 season including for the Florida State Seminoles. Both Leonard Hamilton and Brooke Wyckoff’s squads will welcome in top competition to the Tucker Center this season including North Carolina, Virginia, Duke and Notre Dame as well as rivals Miami and Clemson.

Here’s both full schedules...

Men’s Basketball

Date Home/Away Opponent Time TV 10/29 Home Flagler (Exhibition) 4 PM 11/5 Home Valdosta State (Exhibition) 4 PM 11/10 Home Kennesaw State 6 PM ACCNX 11/13 Home Central Michigan 7 PM ACCNX 11/17 Away Florida TBA TBA 11/20 Neutral (Daytona Beach, FL) UNLV 5:30 PM CBS Sports Network 11/21 Neutral (Daytona Beach, FL) TBA 4 PM or 6:30 PM CBS Sports Network 11/29 Home Georgia 9:15 PM ACCN 12/2 Away North Carolina 2 PM ACCN 12/9 Neutral (Sunrise, FL) South Florida TBA TBA 12/16 Home SMU 8 PM ACCN 12/19 Home North Florida 8 PM ACCN 12/22 Home Winthrop 7 PM ACCNX 12/30 Home Lipscomb 4 PM ACCNX 1/3 Home Georgia Tech 7 PM ACCN 11/6 Home Virginia Tech 4 PM ACCN 1/9 Home Wake Forest 7 PM ACCN 1/13 Away Notre Dame 2:15 PM CW 1/17 Away Miami 7 PM ACCN 1/20 Home Clemson 4 PM ACCN 1/20 Away Syracuse 7 PM ACCN 1/27 Home North Carolina 2 PM ESPN/ESPN2 2/3 Away Louisville 8 PM ACCN 2/6 Away Boston College 7 PM ACCN 2/10 Home Virginia 7:45 PM CW 2/13 Away Virginia Tech 9 PM ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU 2/17 Home Duke 2 PM ESPN/ESPN2 2/20 Home Boston College 7 PM ACCN 2/24 Away Clemson 7:45 PM CW 2/27 Home NC State 9 PM ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU 3/2 Away Georgia Tech 12 PM ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU 3/5 Away Pitt 9 PM ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU 3/9 Home Miami 4 PM ESPN/ESPN2

Women’s Basketball

Date Home/Away Opponent Time TV/Stream 10/26 Home Flagler (Exhibition) 6 PM 11/1 Home Clayton State (Exhibiton) 6 PM 11/6 Home Charleston Southern 6 PM 11/9 Home Tennessee 6 PM ESPN2 11/17 Away Florida TBA TBA 11/19 Home South Alabama 2 PM ACCNX 11/22 Neutral (Henderson, NV) Northwestern 2 PM 11/24 Neutral (Henderson, NV) Stanford/Belmont 9:30 PM or 11:45 PM 11/30 Home Arkansas 7 PM ESPN2 12/3 Home Kent State 2 PM ACCNX 12/7 Home Jacksonville 11 AM ACCNX 12/10 Neutral (Uncasville, CT) UCLA 12 PM 12/17 Away Drexel TBA TBA 12/20 Home Alabama State 6 PM ACCNX 12/29 Home Georgia Tech 2 PM ACCNX 12/31 Home Wake Forest 12 PM ACCNX 1/4 Away NC State 7 PM ACCNX 1/7 Away Clemson 4 PM ACCNX 1/11 Home North Carolina 6 PM ACCNX 1/14 Home Virginia Tech 1 PM ESPN 1/18 Away Syracuse 7 PM ACCN 1/21 Home Virginia 2 PM ACCN 1/25 Away Duke 6 PM ACCN 1/28 Away Georgia Tech 4PM ACCN 2/4 Home Miami TBA ACCN 2/8 Away Pitt 7 PM ACCN 2/11 Home Notre Dame 12 PM ACCN 2/15 Away Wake Forest 6 PM ACCN 2/18 Away Miami 4 PM ACCN 2/22 Home Boston College 6 PM ACCN 2/29 Away Louisville 8 PM ACCN 3/3 Home Clemson 4 PM ACCN

