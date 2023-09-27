Former Leon HS security guard arrested, accused of having sex with 16-year-old student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon High School security guard was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student on multiple occasions, according to court documents.

George Stoney IV, 31, was charged with sexual battery and sex with a minor, according to the affidavit, following an investigation involving retrieved call records that presented evidence such as the student having Stoney’s phone number in her cellphone under the alias “John”.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Chris Petley told WCTV Wednesday that LCS has been made aware of the arrest of Stoney, who was employed for seven months before being terminated on May 5 following a complaint. Following Stoney’s termination, Petley says LCSO issued a trespass warning disallowing him from visiting any LCS campus.

On April 15, Leon County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by LHS’ Principal Michael Bryan, according to court documents. Principal Bryan informed law enforcement that the school’s secretary was notified of a student being located at Stoney’s home, court documents say.

That same day, Stoney’s wife, Tyneshia Stoney, informed the school that she discovered a Black female in the home she shared with George Stoney who was later identified as the 16-year-old student.

Tyneshia Stoney arrived to her shared apartment with George Stoney to retrieve belongings when she observed her husband putting on shorts upon entering the residence, where he appeared “to be nervous and pacing back and forth,” the affidavit says.

While in the home, Tyneshia Stoney described the apartment as smelling like “sex”, according to court documents. She then entered the living room, where she discovered the student hiding behind the couch in her underwear and t-shirt, according to court documents.

Tyneshia Stoney recorded the interaction and captured the female leaving the apartment, court documents say.

Tyneshia Stoney looked up the student’s phone number located on George Stoney’s phone records and discovered it belonged to the student, the affidavit says. She also located the student’s Facebook profile, where she observed the student that matched the description of who was in their home, according to court documents.

Phone records between March 2 and April 1 were also provided by Tyneshia Stoney, which displayed multiple back-and-forth communications between George Stoney and the student, court documents say.

An interview was later conducted with the student on June 29, when she disclosed that she and George Stoney became close in December 2022 and in a relationship that began in February 2023, according to court documents. She also stated that the two had sex on multiple occasions, according to the affidavit. She advised that they had sex in his vehicle at a park once and multiple times at his home, court documents say.

The student revealed that on April 15, George Stoney picked her up in his vehicle and drove her to his residence, according to the affidavit, but was only there for a few minutes before his wife arrived, causing her to hide behind the couch in the living room. She advised that once she was discovered by George Stoney’s wife, she immediately ran out of the apartment, according to court documents.

George Stoney picked up the student from the apartment complex’s leasing office, court documents say, before traveling to a beach in Carrabelle, Florida where they hung out. Afterwards, the two picked up something to eat and traveled to a Country Inn & Suites, according to the affidavit. She stated that they did not have sex that day.

The student also revealed that she and George Stoney have communicated both by phone and on Instagram, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant was obtained for the student’s phone, according to the affidavit, where information confirmed communication between she and George Stoney. The two referenced each other as “baby” or “bae” in multiple text threads, court documents say.

On June 29, the student responded to LCSO for a formal interview and advised that she had not been in communication with George Stoney since the week of April 15, the affidavit says.

George Stoney was contacted Aug. 28 by phone to make a secondary attempt to have him come in for a formal interview, court documents say, but George Stoney referred deputies to his attorney, Ryan Davis. Although Davis told deputies that he would contact once he retained Stoney, according to court documents, contact has not been received from Davis yet, as of Sept. 26.

The case will proceed without a statement from George Stoney on the record, based on his statement invoking his right to an attorney, the affidavit says.

