Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Game of the Week Preview: Cowboys and Tigers renew cross county rivalry

Jefferson County prepares to host Madison County Friday night in WCTV's Game of the Week.
Jefferson County prepares to host Madison County Friday night in WCTV's Game of the Week.(WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County is set to host Madison County for the first time since 2020 on Friday night.

The cross county rivalry has gone on for nearly 50 years and the Cowboys and the Tigers will renew the rivalry once again this week.

Both Madison County head coach Price Harris and Jefferson County head coach Lenorris Footman played in this game and now are leading their alumni. No one knows the rivalry better than the two who have played in it.

“I can remember they won a state championship my junior year, we played them over there and it was a tough environment and then of course we played them here and it was too very different outcomes but you know Jefferson County’s always had great football teams and great football, we expect a good football game this weekend as well,” Harris said,

Madison County heads into the match-up coming off of their first loss of the season. They currently sit at 2-1 on the year.

“Getting this rivalry back on coach Footman reached out and wanted to play and of course, we jumped at the opportunity because when you get to play those schools in close proximity it provides such a great atmosphere for the game,” Harris said. “So we’re excited to be able to go over there and play against a very good Jefferson County team.”

Jefferson County is battling through some fatigue after playing four games in the last two weeks. The Tigers are looking for their first win of the season.

“The anticipation is there since the guys saw them on the schedule anytime you get to play those rivalries right down the street, that brings a lot of energy and anticipation and just a great game that we always look forward to,” Footman said.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday and this is WCTV’s Game of the Week.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipse to take over Saturday sky in October
John'Darious Wright being detained on North Monroe Street on September 25, 2023
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Tallahassee Police officer
Friends are mourning 25-year-old Jake Boykin, an FSU student and competitive cyclist killed in...
‘He was always there for you’: FSU student, competitive cyclist killed in hit-and-run
New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009. He says he's humbled to...
FAMU DRS head football coach resigns, new interim head coach named
Armed subjects in area.
‘We will find you’: TPD offers reward in search for suspects after officer is shot, hospitalized

Latest News

Friends are mourning 25-year-old Jake Boykin, an FSU student and competitive cyclist killed in...
‘He was always there for you’: FSU student, competitive cyclist killed in hit-and-run
The Florida State soccer gave back to Sabal Palm Elementary on Tuesday by hosting a soccer...
Florida State soccer gives back to Sabal Palm Elementary
Florida State soccer gives back to Sabal Palm Elementary
Florida State soccer gives back to Sabal Palm Elementary
New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009. He says he's humbled to...
Alex Williams named head boys basketball coach at Godby