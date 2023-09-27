Game of the Week Preview: Cowboys and Tigers renew cross county rivalry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County is set to host Madison County for the first time since 2020 on Friday night.

The cross county rivalry has gone on for nearly 50 years and the Cowboys and the Tigers will renew the rivalry once again this week.

Both Madison County head coach Price Harris and Jefferson County head coach Lenorris Footman played in this game and now are leading their alumni. No one knows the rivalry better than the two who have played in it.

“I can remember they won a state championship my junior year, we played them over there and it was a tough environment and then of course we played them here and it was too very different outcomes but you know Jefferson County’s always had great football teams and great football, we expect a good football game this weekend as well,” Harris said,

Madison County heads into the match-up coming off of their first loss of the season. They currently sit at 2-1 on the year.

“Getting this rivalry back on coach Footman reached out and wanted to play and of course, we jumped at the opportunity because when you get to play those schools in close proximity it provides such a great atmosphere for the game,” Harris said. “So we’re excited to be able to go over there and play against a very good Jefferson County team.”

Jefferson County is battling through some fatigue after playing four games in the last two weeks. The Tigers are looking for their first win of the season.

“The anticipation is there since the guys saw them on the schedule anytime you get to play those rivalries right down the street, that brings a lot of energy and anticipation and just a great game that we always look forward to,” Footman said.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday and this is WCTV’s Game of the Week.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.