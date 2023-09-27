Tell Me Something Good
How cheaper gas prices are impacting the South Georgia region

According to Triple A, Albany has the cheapest gas in the country. Many other Georgia cities see prices about 30 cents more a gallon.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - According to AAA, Albany has some of the cheapest gas in the country.

Right now in Albany, the average price for regular gas is $3.10 a gallon. Many other Georgia cities see prices about 30 cents more a gallon. WALB talked with drivers and experts about how these low prices have an impact on the entire region.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the gas suspension tax on Sept. 13th, as Georgians face sustained inflation. However, that will only be effective through Oct.13th.

WALB asked residents what they would be doing with that extra change in their pocket and one family said: “Believe it or not I’ll be on vacation next week, using that extra money on vacation. We’ll be off all next week,” said Scott Nichols, a Leesburg resident.

Experts from AAA tell WALB that right now, there is increased competition between stores for the lowest gas prices as the traffic for summer travel has slowed down.

“It’s mainly driven competition and profit margin. And we will explain that. If there is a bigger player in town that is really driving the gas prices, then in many cases other competitive stations will follow suit,” said Garrett Townsend, secondary media contact AAA.

As you can see some prices are cheaper here than AAA’s average, but you could expect to pay 30 cents more if you travel outside of the metro area.

“Oh yes, it’s a little bit cheaper, but back three or four years ago, I was filling up for $35. But any cut will help,” said Mike Morgans, a Leesburg resident.

Cheaper gas but not for long. Some residents are even driving near and far to get the best deal. If you would like to see a breakdown of gas prices you can find it here.

