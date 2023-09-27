Just a few more days of wet weather, drying out in time for the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another cloudy and rainy day is on tap for the Big Bend and south Georgia, although rain is not as widespread as yesterday. Still, pack that rain gear or have a jacket handy for the chance you run into showers today.

Clouds and showers will keep temps in check in the low or mid-80s today.

Tomorrow will be very similar with hopefully a little more sunshine on the back end of the day, and highs in the mid to upper 80s if we can break into some afternoon sun.

Friday a small chance of showers, even drier for the weekend with lower rain chances and some cooler and less muggy mornings returning. Highs in the upper 80s, lows in the upper 60s.

Watch the attached video for the breakdown.

