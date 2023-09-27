Tell Me Something Good
Man charged in Jefferson Co. Clerk of Court fraud reportedly on the run

Motion filed to revoke bond for Warren “Charles” Culp, Jr.
FDLE announces the arrest of Jefferson County clerk of court financial consultant Warren...
FDLE announces the arrest of Jefferson County clerk of court financial consultant Warren “Charles” Culp Jr.(Mugshot/Leon County Jail, Courthouse photo/WCTV Sam Thomas)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - One of three men accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Jefferson County funds has now fled, new court documents show.

On Tuesday, State Attorney Jack Campbell filed an emergency motion, asking a judge to revoke bond for Warren “Charles” Culp, Jr.

Culp was arrested September 19th on several fraud and grand theft charges. He made his first court appearance on the 21st. In that hearing, court records show that Culp testified that he had no passport and agreed to bond conditions, which include an order “not to leave Georgia or Florida.” Culp posted a $170,000 bond that day, and was released from jail.

However, court documents say Culp “fled the following night.”

In a publicly filed email, Culp’s bail bondsman told Campbell that Culp’s wife said he packed up a “sleeping bag, pillows, bathroom bag,” as well as other essential items, and left home. The bondsman reported that Culp “has never appeared to sign his bond contract and is now believed to be fleeing justice.”

Campbell’s motion also says Culp’s defense attorney, Ryan Davis, “has no knowledge” of where Culp is now.

If a judge approves the motion, Culp would have to remain in jail, if or when he’s caught.

He’s due back in court November 6th for an arraignment. His co-defendants, former Clerk of Court Kirk Reams and chief deputy clerk Justin “Tyler” McNeill, will also be arraigned that day.

