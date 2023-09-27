Tell Me Something Good
Memorial ride for cyclist Jake Boykin scheduled for Thursday evening

The 25-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run Friday
A flyer for the memorial event for Jake Boykin this Thursday.
A flyer for the memorial event for Jake Boykin this Thursday.(Courtesy Jason Khon-Hohnesee)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A memorial bike ride for Florida State University Ph.D. student and competitive cyclist Jake Boykin will kick off from the Chaires Community Center on Thursday evening.

Boykin, 25, was struck by a truck and killed while riding his bike Friday in Jefferson County. His death has hit the community deeply, with his fellow cyclists especially expressing the devastation of his loss.

The bike community is hosting an event Thursday, September 28, to remember their fellow racer at the Chaires Community Center, 4768 Chaires Cross Road, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“Jake was notorious for his full-gas, give everything 120% mentality,” a flyer for the event said. “And so it wouldn’t be right if our sendoff didn’t include a start-to-finish ripper. We’ll give Jake our best 10 miles before heading back to the Community Center”

A flyer for the memorial event for Jake Boykin this Thursday.
A flyer for the memorial event for Jake Boykin this Thursday.(Courtesy Jason Khon-Hohnesee)

The event schedule is as follows:

  • Jake’s full-gas smash: 5:30 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.
  • Memorial: 6 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
  • Community social ride: 6:15 p.m. - 6:55 p.m.
  • Celebration of life cookout: 6:55 p.m. - 9 p.m.

According to the flyer, after the 10 mile ride loved ones will speak. The speeches will be followed by a more moderate community ride along the same 10-mile route.

“All with wheels are encouraged to join,” the flyer said.

Loved ones who are not interested in biking are also invited to enjoy the celebration of life cookout after the rides.

“Burgers and our best memories of one of the best souls that’s ever been,” the invitation says.

