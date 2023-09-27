Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brookwood’s Rodge Waldrop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Brookwood football team is 2-3 as they turn their attention towards Region play and winning their fourth straight Region title. A big part of the Warriors success? Quarterback Rodge Waldrop, who’s looking for a big finish in his final season, and if there’s one thing you can count on from the Brookwood Warriors, it’s Waldrop slinging it on Friday nights.

“He’s one of the most competitive players you’ll ever meet,” said Boggs. “When you have talent meets competitiveness, you have a shot.”

The 6′5 quarterback has thrown for nearly 1200 yards through five games this season, and in now his fourth year as a Varsity athlete, Waldrop has broken nearly half a dozen school records.

“It’s cool to think about, having those accomplishments, knowing that they’re there,” he said. “I say it’s just trying to get better day by day.”

“He’s going to show up first and leave last and put in all the work that’s necessary,” added Boggs. “I’m so proud of him for that.”

While the individual stats are nice, Waldrop wants more.

“Trying to finish this out with a state championship, and doing the most I can personally.”

The Warriors have won three straight Region titles, and reached the semifinals of the state playoffs last season. As hard as he’s working on the field, Waldrop gets it done in the classroom too. He has a 3.95 GPA.

“More than the talent, you see he’s just so hungry for success,” said Boggs. “You see that in all the sports, you see it in the classroom. He’s had to work his tail off to make that happen.”

“Knowing that not only out here, but to have academics in the back of my hand, just knowing I have a good GPA, it’s going to help me in college,” said Waldrop.

But before all that, he’s got business to finish at Brookwood.

“It’s not really a lot of pressure. I see it as a challenge. It’s been a fun ride, and I’m just enjoying it day by day.”

At the end of the day, hopefully, there’s a lot more to celebrate. Waldrop is a multi-sport athlete too, but said he wants to play football in college. He said he wants to major in either business, or something in the medical field.

