Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Help name the new scent K-9 joining the Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office

Something Good - Help name the new scent K-9 joining the Madison Co. Sheriff's Office
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cute new face joining the Madison County Sheriff’s Office!

She is a 10-week-old bloodhound puppy donated by the Jimmy Ryce Center. What she needs now is a name!

This pup will be trained in scent tracking and help out with Project Lifesaver, which helps to track missing people.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to vote on her new name. It’s down to Abbie and Josie.

You can like one of these photos on their Facebook  page by this Friday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed subjects in area.
‘We will find you’: TPD offers reward in search for suspects after officer is shot, hospitalized
Previous Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipse to take over Saturday sky in October
New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009. He says he's humbled to...
FAMU DRS head football coach resigns, new interim head coach named
John'Darious Wright being detained on North Monroe Street on September 25, 2023
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Tallahassee Police officer
Tallahassee man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson County.
25-year-old Tallahassee man killed in crash while riding his bicycle

Latest News

Friends are mourning 25-year-old Jake Boykin, an FSU student and competitive cyclist killed in...
‘He was always there for you’: FSU student, competitive cyclist killed in hit-and-run
The Florida Capitol building and museum in Tallahassee on June 13, 2023.
Death penalty in child rapes to take effect
New mom Jenny Cottingham hold her baby boy, Kirby, just hours after his birth.
‘Littles to Leaders’ program launches at TMH, gives new moms an education boost
John'Darious Wright being detained on North Monroe Street on September 25, 2023
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Tallahassee Police officer