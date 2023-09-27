Something Good - Help name the new scent K-9 joining the Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cute new face joining the Madison County Sheriff’s Office!

She is a 10-week-old bloodhound puppy donated by the Jimmy Ryce Center. What she needs now is a name!

This pup will be trained in scent tracking and help out with Project Lifesaver, which helps to track missing people.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to vote on her new name. It’s down to Abbie and Josie.

You can like one of these photos on their Facebook page by this Friday.

