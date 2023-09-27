Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Unveiling the Silent Signs of Heart Attacks

One in five heart attacks are silent, meaning blockage of blood flow to the heart starts and...
One in five heart attacks are silent, meaning blockage of blood flow to the heart starts and the person is completely unaware.(Madison Newman)
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Every 40 seconds someone in America has a heart attack and over 800 thousand people die every year from heart attacks. One in five heart attacks are silent, meaning blockage of blood flow to the heart starts and the person is completely unaware. There are many silent warning signs that could make the difference between life and death.

Jeff Schussler, MD, Interventional Cardiologist & Medical Dir. of the Cardiovascular ICU at Baylor Scott & White Health explains, “Over half the people that are going to die in America are going to die of cardiovascular disease.”

Every minute in the United States, someone will experience a heart attack and 12 percent of people will die from it. The known symptoms are rapid chest pains, but that’s not always the case.

Annabelle Volgman, MD, Medical Director at Rush Heart Center for Women says, “I had a patient who had a toothache that turned out to be her symptom for having a heart attack.”

There are many lesser-known signs of a heart attack. Silent signs that may come on more gradually include things such as tooth aches, cold sweats, pain in the arms, neck, or jaw, and difficulty digesting. Also, sudden bursts of anxiety or feelings of impending doom.

And while heart attacks are more common in men, women are more likely to experience gradual and lesser-known symptoms and are more likely to die. Helping you spot silent killers.

Early symptoms occur in 50 percent of cardiovascular health issues and are ignored. While heart attacks most commonly occur in middle age, anyone at any age can experience a cardiac emergency.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipse to take over Saturday sky in October
John'Darious Wright being detained on North Monroe Street on September 25, 2023
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Tallahassee Police officer
Friends are mourning 25-year-old Jake Boykin, an FSU student and competitive cyclist killed in...
‘He was always there for you’: FSU student, competitive cyclist killed in hit-and-run
New head football coach Alex Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009. He says he's humbled to...
FAMU DRS head football coach resigns, new interim head coach named
Armed subjects in area.
‘We will find you’: TPD offers reward in search for suspects after officer is shot, hospitalized

Latest News

Eye on Health - Dr. Fitzsimmons - Gynecologic Oncologist
Eye on Health - Dr. Fitzsimmons - Gynecologic Oncologist
Eye on Health - Dr. Patrick Walker - Movement Disorders
Eye on Health - Dr. Patrick Walker - Movement Disorders
Prescription Medication Graphic
Drug companies urging FDA to block Florida prescription imports
More than 200 drugs are now facing a critical nationwide shortage, including penicillin and...
Shortage of cancer medications leaves doctors to make tough decisions