What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Museum celebrating American Alliance of Museums accreditation with free admission day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Museum is offering free admission all day long on Saturday, September 30.

The Tallahassee Museum is celebrating achieving accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums.

Admission includes the noon Otter Exhibit and other animal encounters starting at 11:30 a.m.

The Tallahassee Museum is located at 3945 Museum Drive in Tallahassee and doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.