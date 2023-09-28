1 dead, 2 injured in Valdosta shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Valdosta Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Willie Houseal Drive across from the northwest corner of Scott Park.

At the scene, one was found dead, another was shot in the chest and a third person was shot in the leg, a source told WALB.

The person shot in the chest has a murder warrant out of Florida but is not currently suspected in this shooting, the source confirmed.

