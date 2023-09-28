Tell Me Something Good
Florida attorney general warns of criminals using AI to target teens

A statewide survey found 271 instances where traffickers used social media to target victims since 2019
(Live 5)
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning criminals are using artificial intelligence to target teenagers online.

This comes as the FBI is noticing more sextortion reports using AI. There were 7,000 reports nationwide last year alone.

In June, a 23-year-old man from Palm Bay was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a sextortion scheme using Snapchat to target teenage girls in South Carolina.

“This is something that is happening far too often,” Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center executive director Robin Hassler Thompson said.

Hassler Thompson works to help educate the community about human trafficking and sextortion that’s happening right here in Florida.

“Rarely is trafficking a snatch-and-grab situation,” she said.

A statewide survey found 271 instances where traffickers used social media to target victims since 2019.

The FBI says it’s finding more and more instances involving AI. It says victims report the use of fake images or videos created from content posted on their social media sites and being used to extort the victim.

It’s a trend Hassler Thompson says is happening all across Florida.

“Even taking a child’s image of just their face and imposing it on another body so that sexualized image is what’s being threatened to be shared,” she said.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said the best way to protect yourself or your child is to know the signs. She released a new online toolkit to help people understand what sextortion and human trafficking look like in 2023.

Hassler Thompson said even if someone does fall for the demands, they shouldn’t be ashamed.

“Don’t think they can win and report it to a trusted adult. That’s the number one thing,” Hassler Thompson said.

The Florida Legislature increased penalties earlier this year. The new law is also offering more support for survivors.

If you or someone you know is being extorted or trafficked, you are encouraged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. The hotline is confidential and open 24/7.

