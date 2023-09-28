Tell Me Something Good
Bones found while clearing Hurricane Idalia debris near boat ramp, sources say

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - New evidence is being collected in a possibly decades-old cold case after crews clearing debris from Hurricane Idalia dredged up a vehicle and human remains.

Multiple sources tell TV20, crews pulling debris out of the Steinhatchee River pulled up pieces of a car. The vehicle’s tag was registered in 1995. Crews also pulled up clothes and bones.

On Thursday, law enforcement dive teams were searching the river for evidence. We’ve reached out to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office for additional details. At the time of this report, no information has been provided to us.

About two weeks ago, Florida Department of Environmental Protection contractors began clearing the Steinhatchee River and canals in Horshoe Beach of debris from the storm.

The Steinhatchee River and canals in Horseshoe Beach are the first waterways the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will clear following Hurricane I

