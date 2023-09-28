Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Big time players make big time plays, and we see it every Friday night during the high school football season.

Last week? No different, and three plays were big time enough to lock in a spot for our Football Friday Night Play of the Week, and thanks to you, St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes took home Play of the Week honors.

Hughes is used to making things happen, and over 3200 people agreed, making him this week’s Play of the Week.

“My coach always talks to us about if we’re running the ball, not being tackled by one person and not going down on first contact,” he said. “That’s how I like to run the ball, hard and tough, not letting one person tackle me or going down on first contact. To see the support from Panther Nation means a lot, just really thankful and really grateful for having such a great community surrounding us here at JP2. Go Panthers!”

Hughes received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

