Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes

Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes
By Alison Posey
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Big time players make big time plays, and we see it every Friday night during the high school football season.

Last week? No different, and three plays were big time enough to lock in a spot for our Football Friday Night Play of the Week, and thanks to you, St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes took home Play of the Week honors.

Hughes is used to making things happen, and over 3200 people agreed, making him this week’s Play of the Week.

“My coach always talks to us about if we’re running the ball, not being tackled by one person and not going down on first contact,” he said. “That’s how I like to run the ball, hard and tough, not letting one person tackle me or going down on first contact. To see the support from Panther Nation means a lot, just really thankful and really grateful for having such a great community surrounding us here at JP2. Go Panthers!”

Hughes received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FDLE announces the arrest of Jefferson County clerk of court financial consultant Warren...
Man charged in Jefferson Co. Clerk of Court fraud reportedly on the run
George Stoney IV was charged with sexual battery and sex with a minor.
Former Leon HS security guard arrested, accused of having sex with 16-year-old student
John'Darious Wright being detained on North Monroe Street on September 25, 2023
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Tallahassee Police officer
Proposal would move Florida away from Electoral College
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes
Godby introduced Alex Williams as their new head boys basketball coach on Thursday.
Godby introduces new head boys basketball coach Thursday
Williams introduced at Godby as new boys basketball coach
Williams introduced at Godby as new boys basketball coach
VSU football runs out of the tunnel at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium before their game against Keiser.
Valdosta State keeping focus ahead of trip to Chowan