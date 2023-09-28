Godby introduces new head boys basketball coach Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Life has a funny way of working out sometimes. Alex Williams accepted a football scholarship to Ole Miss out of FAMU DRS with the promise he’d get to play college basketball too, but injuries prevented his college career from ever taking off.

Last summer, he came back to his Alma mater to coach football. He resigned this week to accept the head boys basketball job at Godby High.

Now, back to life being funny. Although Williams graduated from DRS, he actually started his high school career as a Cougar, so accepting this job really brings him back to where it all began.

Williams introduced at Godby on Thursday, and he said getting to coach basketball was always what he wanted, and he’s excited to finally have this opportunity.

Alex Williams was officially introduced to the students athletes at Godby today as their new head boys basketball coach.



You’ll hear from him tonight at 5:00 on @WCTV! pic.twitter.com/1BZ0E1yBmA — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) September 28, 2023

“This is like a homecoming times two. I started my high school career here at Godby. I always wanted to come here,” he said. “Godbrothers and Godsisters went here. I’m going to ask for my keys, I’m going to ask when I can go ahead and get started and acclimated with the basketball team, when I can hold open gym like yesterday. As soon as we can get done, I’m going to sprint up, full sprint, undue the top button and it’s time to get to work!”

Godby said they hope to officially have Williams on campus within the next week.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.