New Tallahassee budget narrowly passes, raises property taxes. Here’s what it means for you

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission narrowly passed a new budget Wednesday night that, among other adjustments, will raise property taxes to increase funding for the Tallahassee Police Department.

In a close vote of 3-2, commissioners passed an $868 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The budget raises the minimum wage of city employees to $16 an hour and allots more funding for housing and existing parks and recreation centers. But the change that divided the commission was related to hiking up funding for TPD.

TPD will receive $9.5 million of those funds, a 14% increase for the department from the previous year. Mayor John Dailey, Mayor Pro-Tem Diane Williams-Cox and Commissioner Curtis Richardson supported the changes, saying TPD needs the increased funds for recruiting and public safety. But Commissioners Jack Porter and Jeremy Matlow voted against the budget and raised concerns during the meeting about the impacts of the public.

A handful of citizens also took to the lectern in public comment to oppose the increases.

“You sit here and call yourself leaders and you sit here and call yourself children of god,” one commenter said. “You’ve got a budget, and you sit there and redo your funds instead of raising taxes on every single person in this city.”

The increase in funds is fueled by a change in the budget that raises the millage rate to around 4.5 mills. That means adding an extra 35 cents for every $1,000 of property value, which will impact residents by increasing the amount they pay in property taxes. It’s the first increase in the capital city’s millage rate in 7 years.

Richardson said the extra funding for the police department is crucial for the future of the capital city.

“To provide the technology to the police officers that they need in order to help us to address crime in our community,” Richardson said. “We’ve seen an increase in crime in our community and our number one priority is public safety.”

Porter disagreed. She said she believes there are better ways to invest in the community.

“There is so much that we know that is leading to that increase in crime and I don’t believe the police budget or the police are equipped to handle in the best way,” Porter said. “I think alternatives would be investing in our housing, investing in our social services, investing in mental health services.”

TPD said it will use the additional money to hire 20 more officers with the goal of reducing crime in the capital city. The mayor said he stood behind the move.

“Look, public safety is the number one priority of our community, and while we have a holistic approach to tackling the challenges we have in this community, law enforcement does play a very important role,” Dailey said. “We need to hire 20 new officers to keep the ratio of citizens and officers at a normal level, and this is the appropriate step.”

