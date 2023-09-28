Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

One more day of stubborn clouds before the sunshine returns

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Looking and feeling like it should rain today, but the chances are low.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FDLE announces the arrest of Jefferson County clerk of court financial consultant Warren...
Man charged in Jefferson Co. Clerk of Court fraud reportedly on the run
George Stoney IV was charged with sexual battery and sex with a minor.
Former Leon HS security guard arrested, accused of having sex with 16-year-old student
John'Darious Wright being detained on North Monroe Street on September 25, 2023
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Tallahassee Police officer
Proposal would move Florida away from Electoral College
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Looking and feeling like it should rain today, but the chances are low.
Rob's Forecast
Cloudy with spotty showers through Thursday
Another afternoon with clouds heading into your Thursday
Cloudy with spotty showers through Thursday
Mike's Forecast
Another dreary day in-store for your Wednesday.
Just a few more days of wet weather, drying out in time for the weekend