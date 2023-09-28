One person dead after shooting near Scott Park in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday that killed one person.

VPD said the shooting happened on Willie Houseal Drive near Scott Park.

Three suspects are currently in custody, according to VPD.

No further information was released. WCTV will give an update as soon as more information is released.

