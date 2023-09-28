Something Good - FL Cares building ramps, stairs for accessibility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Volunteers with FL Cares showed up at a Tallahassee home bright and early Monday morning and replaced the stairs there with a new deck and a set of “half steps.”

The changes will help the older man who lives there get in and out more safely. Most of the volunteers from Killearn Methodist Church were young people off school for the day. They finished the work by lunchtime.

So far, FL cares has helped to build more than 200 accessible ramps and steps like these this year. This one was number 202.

