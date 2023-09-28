Something Good - Wakulla County deputies check on family who stopped to change tire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one shared by Teri Harless.

She said they were visiting family with their grandsons when they had to pull off and change a tire. That’s when two Wakulla County Sheriff deputies showed up to check in on the family.

They even gave both young boys badges, answered questions and took them to their partol cars to show them the police lights!

She says she wanted to shout out the deputies for their care and kindness!

